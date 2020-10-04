PORTLAND, Maine — Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the Portland Police and Fire Departments were called to the 7-11 store at 704 Congress Street for the report of a man that was on fire.

Police say bystanders had begun to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher from the gas pumps before the fire department arrived.

The man was seriously injured and was treated on scene by medics from the Portland Fire Department and then transported to the Maine Medical Center.

Police are still working on positively identifying the subject and will not be releasing his name until his family is notified, police say.

Because of the serious injuries, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and they are assisting with the investigation.

At this point in the investigation, police say they are confident there is no danger to the public.

Police ask that if anyone has any information that could help with this investigation, to please call (207) 874-8575.

