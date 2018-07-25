OAKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- State and Oakland Police are investigating the death of a child at a home in Oakland.

First responders were called to the home at 19 Church St just after 6 pm said Steve McCausland, Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. He said the child, an eight-year-old boy, was found dead inside.

McCausland said police have been talking to the parents, and a team of evidence technicians will assist detectives tonight as they investigate the circumstances of the death.

The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy, likely on Wednesday.

McCausland said additional information is expected to be released Wednesday.

© NEWS CENTER Maine