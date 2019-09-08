CORINNA, Maine — All roads heading in and out of Corinna were closed Friday morning after a bomb threat at The Farmer's Table restaurant.

"Unfortunately there are many roads that converge in this one spot, as you can hear with the traffic behind me -- so that's why we chose to shut everything down in close proximity," Cpl. Ryan Fitch of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department said earlier August 9.

According to police, a man called the restaurant twice, saying he had put explosives in the building. That caused multiple roads to be shut down, while the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and K-9's with Bangor police checked the building.

The roads are now re-opened, and police are investigating who made these phone calls.

"We handle any one of them the same, just because we don't know if it's real or not until we get here and can determine otherwise," said Fitch. "So we don't want to put anyone at risk by not taking it seriously."

Many people in the area were evacuated from their homes and businesses, including the Corinna Food Pantry.

"Like, who in the hell would do this in the town of Corinna?" one of the volunteers at the pantry, Linda Pattay, asked.

Police are investigating who is responsible for these threats. That person, or people, faces criminal charges.