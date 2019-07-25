OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Smithwheel Road in Old Orchard Beach is closed as a result of a "police incident".

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department confirmed the information to NEWS CENTER Maine around 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

Police said they initially responded to the scene about two hours before.

Police could not release any further information at this time, since the incident is ongoing.

Smithwheel Road is located off of Ocean Park Road, or Interstate 195, across from Old Orchard Beach Campground. It runs parallel to Pinehirst RV Resort and Campground.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.