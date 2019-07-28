AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Saturday night.

Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

They did not release any further information.

Witnesses at the scene told the Sun Journal two men got in a fistfight after one driver was cut off by another in the parking lot.

One man called the other’s wife a name and began to walk back to his car, according to witnesses. They say that’s when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other in the back.

According to reports obtained by the Sun Journal, the victim was receiving CPR and two people were detained by police.

