Two killed after car crashes into Madawaska home identified by police

On Saturday, the driver and a resident at the home were killed in the incident.

MADAWASKA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published March 27, 2023.

Police have identified two people killed after a car crashed into a Madawaska home on Saturday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the driver of the vehicle as 44-year-old Shawn Cote, and the resident inside the home as 71-year-old David Morin, both of Madawaska, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Saturday night, detectives with the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit North were called to investigate after a 2011 Ford Econoline Van reportedly crashed into a home on Bellevue Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., killing both Cote and Morin, the release stated.

Officials are still investigating the cause and manner of death. According to the release, additional information will be shared when appropriate to do so.