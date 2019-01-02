TURNER, Maine — Catherine Gauthier, 36, of Turner was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night along Route 4 in Turner, according to the local county sheriff's office.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy William Gagne said the fatal crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. Gauthier was walking north in the northbound lane of Route 4 or Auburn Road near Lower Street. The sheriff's office had received calls minutes before the crash that she was wearing dark clothing, so it was hard for drivers to see her.

Deputies responded to the area to investigate, but the crash had already occurred. The sheriff's department said Gauthier died at the scene.

The driver involved was cooperating with the investigation, according to Gagne. He said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors. The sheriff's office received calls after the crash from other drivers who had seen Gauthier and experienced close calls.

Law enforcement stayed on scene late Thursday reconstructing the crash along Route 4, which was closed to traffic between Potato Road and Lower Street.

Maine State Police and the Lewiston Police Department aided county sheriff's deputies in their investigation, which remains open. Final findings will be sent to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office for review.