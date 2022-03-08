Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified

The 67-year-old died as a result of injuries when a car collided with his motorcycle.

PORTLAND, Maine —

The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified.

Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department.

Lemieux was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release states.

According to an earlier report, the motorcyclist was struck when a vehicle was turning left into Nonesuch River Golf Club.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been contributing factors in the crash, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

A call to the police department to inquire about where Lemieux is from was not returned by the time of publication. NEWS CENTER Maine will update the story as information becomes available.