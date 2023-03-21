Police identify man who died in Hermon crash

The crash happened on Route 2 Sunday morning.

HERMON, Maine — Police have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Hermon on Sunday as 22-year-old Matthew Sforza of Hermon.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Tuesday.

Speed, road conditions, and not wearing a seatbelt appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

Sforza was reportedly driving a sedan toward Hermon Village on Route 2 around 8 a.m. when the car veered off the road, hit an embankment and utility pole, then crashed into a small business property.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop, and Sforza died at the scene, deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing.