WEST GARDINER, Maine — State police on Monday identified the man killed in a Nov. 20 crash on the Maine Turnpike.

Lucas Yurchick, 40, of Blue Hill, was headed south on the turnpike when it hit part of the West Gardiner toll booth and caught fire.

No other cars were involved and Yurchick was the lone occupant of his car.