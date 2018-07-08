FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the death of canoeist found dead on a beach on the Saco River.

The Portland Press Herald reports the man who died was 27-year-old Dylan Szabad from Nashua, New Hampshire. Fryeburg police said a group of friends he was canoeing with reported a medical emergency Sunday morning.

The state medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.

