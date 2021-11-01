Police get second significant fentanyl case in recent weeks

Three people were arrested in Naples during a routine traffic stop after police found a significant amount of fentanyl.

NAPLES, Maine — Police arrested three people early Sunday morning at a traffic stop in Naples.

An officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Trail in Naples for a suspended registration.

Officials say while searching the vehicle, officers located a significant amount of illegal narcotics, a firearm and cash.

Police say in total, 253 grams of suspected fentanyl, 177 grams of suspected cocaine and 4.8 grams of suspected cocaine base were seized.

Police say the driver, 37-year-old Ray Atkisson of Norway, was charged with operating with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of cocaine, and trafficking of cocaine base.

Police also say the passengers, 29-year-old Jared Mcclure of Bath and 40-year-old Molly Farrington of Norway, were charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of cocaine, and trafficking of cocaine base.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Police also say this case represents the second significant seizure of fentanyl in recent weeks. Police say this case also reflects the extent of the drug problem in the Sebago Lake area.