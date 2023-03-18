Portland Police find 'discarded' handgun in Portland after an extensive search

Police say there was no shooting related to this incident.

PORTLAND, Maine — Officers with the Portland Police Department found a “discarded” handgun after an hours-long search on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Police began searching for the firearm after receiving a call at approximately 2:40 a.m. about a discarded handgun in the area of Warren Ave, Portland Police Department Media Contact Brad Nadeau said in a news release.

After searching for hours without finding the weapon, police asked the public for help.

Approximately 14 hours later, officers tweeted that the handgun was found and secured.

** UPDATE to an earlier post, the missing firearm has been located and secured. ** — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) March 17, 2023