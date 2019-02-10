WATERFORD, Maine — Deputies have found the car that hit a school bus with three students on it and then left the scene Wednesday morning in Waterford.

Oxford County Sheriff's Chief Deputy James Urquhart says with the help from neighbors and the public they were able to find the car and are currently identifying the owners.

The crash happened around 7:55 on Mill Hill Road. The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital Urquhart says for precautionary reasons.

