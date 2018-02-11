HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 19-year-old man from Gorham is accused of distracted driving after his car slammed into the back of a family's truck on I-95 in Hampden, state police said Friday.

The rear-end crash happened Thursday night in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland. State Police Trooper Dave Yankowksy, parked nearby, heard the crash and was first on scene.

State police said Anthony Hodge was distracted by his phone when his car rear-ended a truck being driven by Frank Corso of Tampa, Florida.

Hodge was charged with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Corso, 32, had his wife and infant daughter in the truck. They were all taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, McCausland said.

Hodge's car lit on fire after colliding with Corso's truck, police said, which caused the northbound lane to be shut down for nearly an hour. It was not clear whether Hodge was injured in the crash.

