STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Police departments all over Maine collected hundreds of pounds of unused medication Saturday in a statewide effort to get potentially addictive drugs away from children or people who might seek to steal them from others.

The statewide Drug Take Back day is a yearly event where police departments collect these unused or unwanted medications to be disposed of.

Westbrook Police reported a total of eight boxes packed full of medications were collected for destruction.

Bucksport Police reported collecting 245 pounds of medication.

