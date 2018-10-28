STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Police departments all over Maine collected hundreds of pounds of unused medication Saturday in a statewide effort to get potentially addictive drugs away from children or people who might seek to steal them from others.
The statewide Drug Take Back day is a yearly event where police departments collect these unused or unwanted medications to be disposed of.
Westbrook Police reported a total of eight boxes packed full of medications were collected for destruction.
Bucksport Police reported collecting 245 pounds of medication.
© NEWS CENTER Maine