Police: Death of Westbrook woman hit in her driveway was 'an unfortunate accident'

Sue Ellen Randall, 65, died Tuesday after she was hit by a pickup truck in her driveway. Police told the Press Herald it appears the incident was an accident.

On Tuesday, a man driving a pickup truck hit Randall while she was in her driveway on Bond Street. According to Westbrook police, Jeffery Randall, 74, of Buxton was the man that was driving the car that killed her.

The Press Herald reports the man was the woman's ex-husband. According to Lally, people they've interviewed for the investigation have all described the Randalls' relationship as amicable.

Westbrook Police Chief Sean Lally told the Press Herald the two had been unloading flooring they had gone together to buy when the accident happened.

“She was behind the vehicle, guiding him backward into the driveway when he inadvertently stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake,” Lally told the Press Herald. “It appears the incident was an unfortunate accident and our hearts go out to the Randall family.”

Lally said Jeffrey Randall has been cooperative with police.