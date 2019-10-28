BUCKSPORT, Maine — Authorities have busted a meth lab for the third time at the same residence since fall of 2018.

Bucksport police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's (MDEA) Downeast Task Force seized meth-making materials from a home at 396 Central St. on Sunday afternoon, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

McCausland said Bucksport police found what they called "suspicious items" in a shed at the home and called in MDEA.

They said they found "three reaction vessels and other evidence."

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.

Bucksport Fire Dept. and the Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) also assisted.