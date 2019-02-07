Maine State Police say the skeletal remains found on Monday outside a home in Greenfield are likely those of the man who lived there, 60-year-old Joseph O'Clair.

The remains were found outside O'Clair's home at 407 Crocker Turn Road.

Detectives, State Police evidence technicians, and the State Medical Examiner's Office spent Tuesday and Wednesday searching the property.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman, Steve McCausland says the remains have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

DNA testing at the State Police Crime Lab will be used to help with the identification. McCausland says there is no indication of foul play.

Detectives are asking anyone who has had contact with O'Clair in recent months to contact them at the State Police communications center in Bangor at 973-3700.

Greenfield is an unorganized township in Penobscot County located just east of Greenbush. Its incorporation was repealed in 1993.