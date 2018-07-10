WATERFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) ---Officials are asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Waterford.

Game wardens and the Oxford County Sheriff Deputies said Ricky Howard, 49, was last seen at his home on Norway Road on Friday morning, October 5th.

Howard is six feet tall, weighs 158 pounds and has blue eyes and brown/gray hair.

According to police, he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with work boots.

He may have been driving his black 2008 Toyota RAV4 with Maine license plate number 5422 WQ.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Ricky Howard in the Harrison or Waterford areas since October 5th to please call the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at (207) 743-9554.

