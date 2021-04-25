Police asking for help in finding missing Livermore Falls teen

Achelois Colburn Earl was reported missing from her home in Livermore Falls by her mother last Thursday

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — Livermore Falls Police Department is asking for help in finding Achelois Colburn-Earl. She was reported missing from her home in Livermore Falls on Thursday, April 22, by her mother.



Police describe her as 5’5”, about 110 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She contacted her mother on Friday, April 23, and refused to come home.



Police say she is a frequent runaway, and is believed to be with an unknown adult, and possibly in the Lewiston area.