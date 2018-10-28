*Update: Joshua Michaud, has been found safe.

HINCKLEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Officers from the Fairfield Police Department are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

According to police, 15-years-old, Joshua Michaud, was last seen on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at about 9:30 P.M., leaving his home in Hinckley. Michaud has not been seen since.

Michaud is described as 5'8" tall and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon zip up over a blue Patriot's sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and maroon sneakers.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call 911 or the Fairfield Police at 207-453-9321 or the Maine Warden Service at 800-452-4664.

© NEWS CENTER Maine