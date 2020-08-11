Police ask for public's help finding missing Lebanon woman

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for the public's help in finding Tammy Millette of Lebanon.
Millette was last seen on Route 5 in Fryeberg at the intersection of Lovell Road and Cornshop road at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say she was walking north away from her car and wearing a black and grey Nirvana t-shirt, leggings and was barefoot. Her cell phone was left in her car.
Millette is described as 5'6'' and 175lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about Millette is asked to contact Maine State Police Trooper DuBois at 207-624-7076 extension 9.