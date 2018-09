ETNA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A heavy police presence can be seen at the Village Variety on Rt. 2 Tuesday night.

State Police, local police and Sheriff Deputies, along with a canine, are searching the area near the store.

A Penobscot County Dispatcher would not confirm what they were looking for.

Rt. 2 is shut down and police were asking drivers to turn around.

We will have more on this story when information becomes available.

© NEWS CENTER Maine