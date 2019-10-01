Three people ages 21 or younger were seriously injured and a fourth, 19, suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the car they were in left a slushy roadway in Standish and struck a tree, totaling the vehicle.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. along Bonny Eagle Road. Rescue units from Standish, Gorham, Buxton and Hollis responded along with deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff's Deputy Capt. Scott Stewart, a Dodge Caliber with five people inside was traveling south on the road when it went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the opposite lane and went off the road.

Conditions at the time were a wintry mix.

According to Capt. Stewart, the driver and three of the four passengers were taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries.

The driver, 19-year-old Erica Mathies of Standish, was taken to Maine Med for minor injuries. It was unclear if she was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Front passenger Tristen Collins, 21, of Bar Mills, and rear passengers Lee Meserve and Noah Hunter, ages 19 and 18, respectively, both from Buxton, were all taken to Maine Med for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

None of the three were wearing seat belts, police said.

Rear passenger 20-year-old Alexis Petty of Buxton was wearing a selt belt, police said. She was not injured.

Capt. Stewart said alcohol was a factor.

The crash remained under investigation.