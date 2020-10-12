Police: 27-year-old Maine woman hit and killed in Bar Harbor crosswalk early Thursday morning

Russell Clark, 63, of Bar Harbor was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to the Mount Desert Island Hospital.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Police say a woman from Trenton was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing a crosswalk on lower Main Street in Bar Harbor early Thursday morning.

Mckenna Unobskey, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Russell Clark, 63, of Bar Harbor was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to Mount Desert Island Hospital. The vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was towed as part of the investigation.

Police said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. and that Clark was driving south along lower Main Street at the time. Police and rescue units arrived within minutes of the accident.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Departments was assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Maine State Police, Acadia National Park Rangers, and members of the Jackson Laboratory.

Traffic was shut down along State Highway 3 and traffic was detoured for several hours while the accident scene was reconstructed.