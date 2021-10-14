Poland Spring announces new ‘Made for a Better Tomorrow’ campaign in collaboration with Feeding America

The more people who pledge to recycle, the more water will be donated across all six of Poland Spring's brands

STAMFORD, Conn. — Poland Spring, along with its five regional spring water sister brands, announces a new national campaign Tuesday called "Made For A Better Tomorrow." According to a release from Poland Spring, "the campaign highlights the six brands’ industry-leading efforts to create new bottles from existing materials and establishes a new ‘One-for-One Promise’ that commits to donate bottled water to communities in need for every pledge to recycle."

With the new "One-for-One Promise," for every person who pledges to recycle their bottle during the campaign, the regional spring water brands will donate a bottle of water back to that region, according to Poland Spring. The brands are working with Feeding America and local organizations to reach communities that have been hard hit by COVID-19, recovering from storms, or facing longer-term water access issues.

The more people who pledge to recycle, the more water will be donated across all six brands, with a total minimum donation of nearly 200,000 and a maximum donation of nearly 3,000,000 half-liter bottles of water, according to Poland Spring.

The campaign ends on October 14, 2021.

To take the pledge for any of the brands, people can scan the QR code on the label or visit the websites with /pledge. Visit Poland Spring’s pledge at www.PolandSpring.com/pledge.

According to Poland Spring, this campaign is its latest initiative to take action for healthy communities and a healthy planet. In 2019, Poland Spring announced its plan to reach 100 percent recycled plastic across its still water portfolio by 2022. Beyond recycled plastic, Poland Spring said it is collaborating with the University of Maine to explore bio-based packaging solutions, which could potentially use new materials derived from sustainably harvested Maine wood as an alternative to plastic.

“Now more than ever, people want to make a difference and are looking to connect with brands with purpose,” Yumi Clevenger-Lee, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for BlueTriton Brands, said. “Low recycling rates across the country and access to clean drinking water in some communities are two prevalent issues and our new campaign1 invites people to join us and help make a meaningful impact on both our planet and on the health of fellow Americans. This is an example of how we are bringing to life our passion to be a force for good and a force for growth.”

“Challenges like the coronavirus pandemic have demonstrated just how resilient and remarkable communities around the country are — and what can happen when people come together to support one another,” Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America, said. “We’re excited to be a part of the Made For A Better Tomorrow campaign to help bring drinking water to people who need it most.”