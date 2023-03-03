Plow truck drivers ready up for Maine's third snowstorm of the week

Ben Pasquale has been plowing snow for 25 years and said he's looking forward to the incoming storm.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the third winter storm of the week heads our way, a lot of people are bracing for the worst, but plow drivers in the state say they're ready.

"Making sure you’re greased up, you have a full tank of fuel, being over prepared is always better," Pasquale Properties Service Owner Ben Pasquale said. "It’s the lack of sleep that really gets to you, but I’m ready. It’s nice to get a big storm."

Pasquale said he's been plowing snow for 25 years. The past two storms have kept him and other plow drivers in the state busy this week.

"It’s a big help," he said. "I wish it came earlier in the winter. We use to get more snow in December and January. A few weeks ago, we were starting to think about spring stuff for landscaping because there wasn’t much snow."

He told NEWS CENTER Maine the next big storm is welcomed.

"We’ve got to keep some money coming in to pay for the expenses and employees, things like that," Pasquale added. "I’m excited we’re getting the snow."