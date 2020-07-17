Pleasant Point Park in Buxton closed due to disregard for park rules, mandated COVID-19 practices

Police say littering, alcohol consumption, gatherings violating social-distancing rules, and a complete lack of respect for the park has forced the town to close it.

BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department has announced Pleasant Point Park, located on the Simpson Road in Buxton, has been forced to close, effective immediately.

Police say over the past several weeks, the town has seen an increase in what they call an increased disregard for park rules and respect for the public property.

Police say violations include dangerous parking practices on public roads and around the park, a disregard of the ban of alcohol in the park, an overall disregard for proper care of the park, and violations of state-mandated COVID-19 social-distancing practices.

There have also been reports that park-goers are throwing rocks and other debris at those boating on the river, according to police.

Park caretakers recently cleaned up 336 empty beer cans and bottles, 92 soda cans, 21 liquor bottles, 15 rubber floats, and multiple bags of trash.

Police say this cannot be allowed to continue and will not be tolerated.

While the town considers how to best deal with these ongoing problems, the park will remain closed. The gate to the park is closed and locked, the area will be posted, and police will be enforcing the closure with criminal charges for those who ignore the closure mandate.

The Buxton Police Department will be seeking assistance from the Maine Warden’s Service to enforce rules and regulations on the river.

Police direct any questions to Chief Troy Cline at 207-929-6612.