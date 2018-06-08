ALFRED, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It's been three and a half years since Connie Loucks died of a heart attack, the same day of an attempted burglary, and the day after items, such as her wedding ring and other pieces of jewelry, were stolen from her home. It was just one in a series of burglaries in the Alfred, Wells and Sanford areas. Carlton Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary charges Monday in York County Superior Court. He also pleaded guilty to a probation matter.

Young chose to have his defense attorney, Amy Fairfield, speak on his behalf. Fairfield said Loucks' death 'never settled well with him.'

"He wanted to accept responsibility," said Fairfield on Young's guilty plea. "He was really interested in letting the family have closure, finally."

When asked how it looks when her client denies entering the Loucks' residence, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary, Fairfield said sometimes they 'assist their clients on making decisions that could be difficult, even when they are proclaiming their innocence.'

"I truly believe that we would have gotten not guilty on counts one and two, the felony murder and manslaughter charges," said Fairfield. "I think he would have gotten more time than the ten years on the burglaries alone."

Brian Loucks, Connie's husband, spoke in court and to the media after the sentence was handed down. He said they were high school sweethearts and had been married for 42 years. He described Connie as a caring, active and wonderful individual. Brian Loucks said the plea deal provided closure and that it has been a long ordeal for his family. However, he did not hold back when speaking to Young in court. "I think the defendant is a coward and a punk, and I hope his soul rots in hell," said Loucks.

Young was one a four people accused in the burglary ring. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the burglary charge, and ten years for the manslaughter charge in relation to Connie Loucks' death. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

