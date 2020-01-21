PORTLAND, Maine — The Planned Parenthood Action Fund has announced its endorsement of Sara Gideon to protect the health and rights of the people of Maine.

In a news release Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said their endorsement comes as a part of their Action Fund's support of federal candidates "committed to reproductive health and rights around the country."

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Action Fund:

“We were once encouraged by Senator Collins’s support of reproductive rights, yet she has abandoned not only the people of Maine, but women across the country. From her decisive vote to confirm Kavanaugh to her refusal to stop Republican attacks on our health and rights. It’s clear that she has turned her back on those she should be championing. Notably, Senator Collins has stood by as this administration continues to stack our federal court system with judges who oppose safe, legal abortion and advances policies that allow discrimination.

As Maine Speaker of the House, Sara Gideon has been an outspoken leader for the women, LGBTQ communities, and people of color of Maine, and for sexual and reproductive health and rights. Planned Parenthood Action Fund is thrilled to endorse Sara Gideon for the U.S. Senate. It’s time the people of Maine had a champion in the Senate once again.”

Statement from Nicole Clegg, Senior Vice President, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund:

“In 2020, there are two distinct stories to tell about Maine and the rights and freedoms voters want protected. One is the leadership of Sara Gideon who fought to make sure that people can make personal medical decisions without politicians, insurance companies, and special interests’ interference. As a former Planned Parenthood patient, she knows what it means to be able to get the care you need from a trusted provider and how hurtful it is to see your provider attacked by extremist politicians. She’s listened to patients and providers and held onto those stories as she fought for them at the State House.

The other story is the instrumental role Susan Collins played in securing the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and her complacency as the courts are packed with judges more interested in a political agenda than the protection of our basic rights. It’s the impact of her actions, which have been felt across the country as state after state passed abortion bans, and most profoundly, it’s her silence in this moment. Susan Collins is no longer the champion Maine people can count on to safeguard our rights and freedoms.”

