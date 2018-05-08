LEVANT, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- First responders searched for a missing plane in a heavily wooded area of Levant Sunday morning, but as it turns out, a plane never crashed. It returned safely to its home air strip after reporting problems to the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the Levant Fire Department. However, local police and firefighters spent part of the morning scouring Griffin Road, Pember Road, and Gasoline Alley Lane looking for evidence it went down. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said it was a miscommunication between the FAA and the pilot.

The FAA statement said it notified authorities after losing contact with a Cessna 140 flying in the 'vicinity of the Bangor International Airport at 7:48 a.m.' Officials at Levant Fire Department said the pilot never reported an update to the FAA. The FAA confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine the aircraft landed safely at a local private airport.

The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) when radar and radio contact was lost with a Cessna 140 flying in the vicinity of Bangor International Airport at 7:48 a.m. today. Local authorities were notified. We will update this statement when more information becomes available.

- FAA Statement

