According to the Coast Guard, the plane went down near Morgan Bay. There were two people aboard.

BLUE HILL, Maine — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Blue Hill on Monday evening, Blue Hill Fire/EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine.

The Coast Guard is documenting the crash but says Maine Marine Patrol is taking point on the scene.