
Plan to move Maine's only medical school gets federal boost

UNE representatives said the move to Portland would help grow Maine's health care workforce during a time of nationwide shortage of nurses and physicians.
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is providing Maine's only medical school with $5 million to help it move.

University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in Biddeford, but the university wants to move the school to Portland. The university, which is the largest private school in Maine, said the move would allow it to admit more medical students and consolidate its health professions programs on one campus.

The university is also home to a dental school and physician assistant program as well as other health programs.

The federal funding will support the construction of the Harold and Bibby Alfond Center for Health Sciences in Portland. The funding is part of a federal omnibus spending bill.

Representatives with the university said the move to Portland would help grow Maine's health care workforce during a time of nationwide shortage of nurses and physicians.

According to UNE's website, the new funding comes in addition to a $30 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation to support the construction of the new College of Osteopathic Medicine facility, establishment of a new Institute for Interprofessional Education and Practice, and the acceleration of high-growth undergraduate and graduate programs on the Biddeford campus.

