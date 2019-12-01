BUCKSPORT, Maine — Bucksport’s historic Wilson Hall is one step closer to being saved. At the Thursday Jan. 10th town council meeting, local business owner Larry Wahl proposed a plan to restore the building.

“We can’t take any more talk, we need action,” said Wahl.

Wahl’s plan includes purchasing the building from Bucksport for $1 and having the town provide a $65,000 forgivable loan.

The restoration will include repairing the roof, floors, windows and parts of the foundation among other areas that need improvement.

The $65,000 loan figure comes from what Wahl estimates the cost would be to demolish the building, remove asbestos and improve the site itself. Wahl said in his plan that this would help Bucksport generate tax dollars from the area once it’s fully restored.

“The $65,000 is a fraction of what it will cost Mr. Wahl to stabilize that building,” said Bucksport coordinator of community and economic development Richard Rotella.

“On the outside, even though it looks like the roof needs work, once you’re inside there’s a lot more work that needs to be done. And quite frankly it really shouldn’t be coming from the taxpayer’s dollar for the amount of work that needs to be done,” added Rotella.

Rotella estimates that the cost of fully restoring Wilson Hall and transforming it would cost roughly $1.6 million.

“My thought now is apartments,” said Wahl. “I also haven’t ruled out a community space.

Wahl’s proposal will have to be approved by the town council at its next meeting in February. If approved, Wahl would be responsible for the restoration. He then could have a different developer take control of the property, or he could continue with complete restoration.

There have been multiple efforts to try and save Wilson Hall for years.