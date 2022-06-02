Plan for lobster fishing relief fund faces committee vote

The new federal rules are intended to protect rare North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing gear.

PORTLAND, Maine — A plan to create a $30 million fund to help Maine fishermen cope with the economic impact of new whale conservation rules faces a possible key vote.

The new rules are especially challenging for the state’s lobster industry, which is the biggest of its kind in the country.