TOPSHAM, Maine — Plans for an organized balloon release as part of a cancer benefit at a high school field hockey tournament have apparently been quashed, as school officials work to change plans following objection on social media.

MSAD 75's Drive Out Cancer tournament is typically held the last Saturday of August at the Mt. Ararat Middle School fields. The fifth annual is Aug. 31.

In a Facebook post that has since gone locally viral, the poster calls for community members to stop the "mass balloon release" by emailing administrators, and to "ask them to stop releasing balloons for money."

This doesn't appear to be Will Jones' first protest against balloon releases. The Kennebunk resident's profile contains a number of anti-balloon posts, including one with a graphic depicting the words "Balloon Free Kennebunk."

SAD 75 Superintendent Shawn Chabot said in an email Monday afternoon that he and the high school's principal, district athletic director, team coach and senior captain planned to meet later to figure out a change of plans.

"The team recognizes the concerns that have been raised and is planning on doing something different to recognize and honor those lost to this terrible disease," Chabot said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.

Jones posted an update to Facebook shortly after 4 p.m., writing that SAD 75 was now exploring alternatives, and that the balloon release had been removed.

"We did it! The balloon release has been removed from the tournament!" the post read. "Now go support it $$! Thank you so much everyone!"

According to Jones' initial post, at least seven other schools were scheduled to take part in the tournament: the Brunswick School Department, RSU 1, AOS 98, the Lisbon School Department, RSU 4, Lincoln Academy and RSU 38.

The Brunswick School Department released a statement on its website, writing that it would not "be participating in a mass balloon release on Saturday August 31 at B.J.H.S.," presumably referring to Brunswick Junior High School.

"The e-mail that is circulating and advertising our participation with other surrounding districts is false," the statement read.

An RSU 1 employee said the school department had plans to participate in the event, but that's as much as they knew about its involvement.

Calls around 4:30 p.m. to the superintendent office's of AOS 98, Lisbon School Department, RSU 4 and RSU 38 went unanswered, likely outside office hours.

Lincoln Academy Head of School Jeff Burroughs wasn't immediately available, either, having left for the day, but was expected to return the call at some point.

