PITTSFIELD, Maine — On June 19, 1819, the town of Warsaw was incorporated. Years later, the name was changed to Pittsfield.

All week the community has been celebrating their 200th birthday with a number of different events.

Events included musical performances, a golf tournament, a ceremony for the town's founder, and much more.

A new slogan was created for the town for the celebration. "Pittsfield - A Good Place to Call Home,”

A time capsule buried 50 years ago was open this past Saturday, June 15.



Other upcoming events:

Wednesday, June 19 - Celebration Day

-Community Breakfast at SVH 7:00AM-9:00AM

-Pittsfield Train Depot Rededication (afternoon)

-Postal Stamp Cancellation- Depot

-Model Railroad Display – Library

-Tim Sample Entertainment- Hathorn Park 7:00 PM

-There will be other events scheduled (TBA)

Thursday, June 20

-River Paddling Tours

Friday, June 21

-Concert at Hathorn Park 6:00PM-8PM

-The Skyliners

For more information CLICK HERE.