PITTSFIELD, Maine — On June 19, 1819, the town of Warsaw was incorporated. Years later, the name was changed to Pittsfield.
All week the community has been celebrating their 200th birthday with a number of different events.
Events included musical performances, a golf tournament, a ceremony for the town's founder, and much more.
A new slogan was created for the town for the celebration. "Pittsfield - A Good Place to Call Home,”
A time capsule buried 50 years ago was open this past Saturday, June 15.
Other upcoming events:
Wednesday, June 19 - Celebration Day
-Community Breakfast at SVH 7:00AM-9:00AM
-Pittsfield Train Depot Rededication (afternoon)
-Postal Stamp Cancellation- Depot
-Model Railroad Display – Library
-Tim Sample Entertainment- Hathorn Park 7:00 PM
-There will be other events scheduled (TBA)
Thursday, June 20
-River Paddling Tours
Friday, June 21
-Concert at Hathorn Park 6:00PM-8PM
-The Skyliners
