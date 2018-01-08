RUMFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A loose pitbull bit three members of a Rumford family, putting all of them into the hospital.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on Erchles Street in Rumford.

A resident called police reporting that a pitbull was attacking an 18-year-old's leg and not letting go.

The dog then bit the girl's 17-year-old sister. The girls' mother attempted to intervene and was bitten as well. All three are being treated at Rumford Hospital.

Police say the dog was able to get out of its home and was running loose.

Heather Conley lives four houses away from where the attack happened. She said she heard loud screams Wednesday morning, so she grabbed a baseball bat and ran up the street.

Conley says when she came upon her neighbor's driveway she witnessed the dog "ripping the girl's legs" and watched as another neighbor tackled the dog to the ground.

"It was the worst thing I have ever seen in my life," Conley said.

Conley believes the pitbull escaped from his home through a broken window. She says the owner lives next door to the teens and mother who were attacked.

