Piscataquis County seeks new logo from the creative minds of students

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Piscataquis County is in search of a county logo, which is giving kids the chance to get creative.

County commissioners are asking students in Piscataquis County to submit designs for a county logo design contest. The county never had a logo but is looking to the younger generation for a drawing that embraces the county's background.

"We thought it'd be good for the kids in the county to try to develop something that was their perspective on what they thought of when they thought of Piscataquis county and its history," County Manager, Mike Williams said.

Students in Dover-Foxcroft, Guilford, Milo, and Greenville as well as students who are homeschooled are able to participate, Williams explained. Individual, team or class submissions are also welcome.

The new logo will appear on all county documents and business cards, among other things.

Williams reflected on dear memories of growing up in Piscataquis County, so he's interested to see how the region will inspire the kids' creations.

"We just kind of thought it would be nice to see the kids and the student body, you know, the up-and-coming Piscataquis residents to have an opportunity to take ownership of something in the county," Williams said.

All submissions are due to the commissioner's office in Dover-Foxcroft by April 14. County leaders will select a winner by May 26.