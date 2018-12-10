GUILFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Joseph Hennessey was named Maine’s 2019 Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Mr. Hennessey teaches 11th and 12th grade high school students English 11, AP Literature, and a few elective classes and clubs.

Prior to his arrival at Piscataquis Community high school five years ago, Mr. Hennessey taught at public and charter schools for a number of years in Colorado.

RIGHT NOW: For the second year in a row, a Piscataquis County teacher is named Maine’s Teacher of the Year. This year, English teacher Mr. Joseph Hennessey has been awarded. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/YsXEiaBcRT — Samantha Sugerman (@SugerMAINENEWS) October 12, 2018

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Mr. Hennessey when he became one of three finalists out of a pool of more than 300 nominated for teacher of the year.

He said he was “humbled and honored” by the whole experience and was pleased with how much good press his nomination brings to the rural, central Maine community.

Mr. Hennessey believes it was his school‘s principal, John Keane, who nominated him in the first place.

According to a press release from Maine’s department of education, “Maine’s next Teacher of the Year will travel throughout the state during the year of service to advocate for students and teachers and speak to the importance of education in preparing Maine people for the future.”

Mr. Hennessey was given the award in a surprise all-school assembly inside the gymnasium.

