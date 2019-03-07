Read the full story at necn.com

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NECN) -- The July Fourth fireworks display in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, will go on as planned after some piping plovers almost caused a cancellation.

A plover nest sits just 400 feet from the town's fireworks launch site, right on the beach behind the Palace Playland amusement park. Old Orchard Beach is a draw for tourists from all over New England and Eastern Canada, and the Fourth is one of the biggest times of its busiest times of year.

Last week, a plover was still protecting unhatched eggs there, which forced town officials to cancel the weekly fireworks display.

"This is a federal crime if these birds die, and you're sort of responsible for it," Old Orchard Town Manager Larry Mead said.

