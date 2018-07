WAYNE, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Maine mother and her son quenched the thirst of people who attended Wayne's Farmers' Market Saturday morning. Jerusha and Curtis Conner handed out pink lemonade as a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research Center.

It's part of a national campaign started by a nine-year-old girl to encourage children everywhere to turn their lemonade stands pink during the summer. The movement is using the hashtag #PinkLemondadeStandChallenge

