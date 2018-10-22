CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) –

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has represented Maine’s 1st Congressional District for ten years.

Pingree, the owner of Nebo Lodge, a hotel, restaurant, and farm on North Haven island, is running for re-election in 2018.

She first came to Maine decades ago during the Back to the Land movement, and says she stills loves Maine now as much as she did then.

“I have been in Maine since I was a teenager, she said.” Most of my life in one way or another I’ve worked on agriculture issues.”

NEWS CENTER Maine caught up with Pingree in September at Cape Elizabeth’s Jordan Farm.

The family-owned business played host to Pingree, U.S. Senator Angus King and a number of business representatives for a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Purdue.

Although Pingree disagrees with many Trump administration policies, including ones promoted by Purdue, Pingree helped lead a civil discussion that reflected on her family’s experience in the agriculture sector.

“I had a small farm back in the seventies and another one back eighties and I have raised everything from dairy cows to vegetables,” she said. “Today I run a small farm .. and a farm- to- table restaurant. I bring all those things with me to Washington."

In the nation’s capital, Pingree also prioritizes healthcare.

She says she recently sponsored a bill to help Americans get cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

Pingree also told us she hopes new laws will be enacted to make sure healthcare becomes more affordable, an effort something she knows will require cooperation across state and party lines.

To help foster those relationships, Pingree says she tries to work with Republicans she may disagree on some issues with.

“I’m actually really proud of my relationship with Representative Massie from Kentucky,” said Pingree. “He’s a hardcore Republican. I’m sure a lot of social issues and other issues we disagree on but he actually lives off the grid, he has solar panels on his house, he cares a lot about small farmers or people who grow their own food. We co-sponsor bills on agriculture we see eye- to-eye on even if we don’t agree on everything.”

Pingree is not proud of one central figure in the midterms who won’t be running, President Donald Trump.

She has been openly critical of the President and did not hold back for our profile either.

“I think most people would say this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime, partly because of the election of Donald Trump,” she said. “We have cabinet secretaries. in my opinion. who are there to decimate the department whether its environmental protection or education. There are a lot of people who are frustrated.”

Pingree is hopeful Democrats will take back the U.S. House and says she would consider herself lucky if she is re-elected

If the Democrats do take control, the congresswoman expects tweaking and improving the Affordable Care Act to be a priority.

That is work she believes would help not only the farmers she loves so much, but everyone in Maine and beyond.

© 2018 WCSH-TV