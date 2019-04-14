SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police ask drivers to avoid Pine Point Road between Route 1 and Old Blue Point road due to a crash involving a propane truck.

A dispatcher said the road will be closed for several more hours while crews pump off the propane into another vehicle.

He said it was a single-vehicle crash and that the truck rolled over, but he had no word on any injuries.

The dispatcher said there is no public safety threat due to the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.