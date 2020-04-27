SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Police Dept. says one person is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on Pine Point Rd. in the area of the Scarborough Marsh.

Police say the vehicle rolled over into the marsh, and the lone operator was found dead inside the car.

The Scarborough Police and Fire Depts. responded to the scene around 10 a.m. Monday. Pine Point Rd. was shut down for several hours as they responded to the incident.

The accident is being investigated by the Scarborough Police Department with accident reconstruction being handled by the Saco Police Department.

Police say the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

