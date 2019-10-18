DEXTER, Maine — The pilot involved in the crash at the Dexter Municipal Airport on Wednesday has died according to a hospital spokesman.

78-year-old Rodney Wright of East Corinth, was piloting a single-engine, experimental bi-wing plane that he was building when it flipped over, according to Airport Manager Roger Nelson.

The plane was a World War I replica that was doing test runs on the runway.

Wright was airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The FAA is investigating the crash and reopened the airport according to Nelson.

Wright was the only one injured in the crash

Lifeflight at the Dexter Airport

Alex Haskall Huff-Haskell

