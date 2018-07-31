GREENVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The names of the three people who died in a plane crash in Greenville Monday have been released.

The pilot was Joseph Robertson,58, passenger Anita Robertson,58, and passenger Laura Robertson 24, all died at the scene Monday morning, according to Greenville Police.

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is on the ground in Maine investigating the crash.

A spokesman for the NTSB says the agency will likely have an update about the crash later on Tuesday.

The plane crashed in rural Greenville late Monday morning after departing Pembroke, Ontario. The plane was heading to Prince Edward Island.

Local police along with the Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are all investigating what caused the crash.

