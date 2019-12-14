PITTSFIELD, Maine — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield and Palmyra on Friday.

According to the Maine State Police, nine cars, a wrecker, and a tractor-trailer truck collided in a chain reaction crash as a result of freezing rain catching drivers by surprise.

The northbound lanes were closed for two hours as cars were towed away.

State police say one car skidded off the road and into the median and a wrecker was called to the scene.

When other cars entered the crash zone, they were unable to slow down and secondary crashes blocked the northbound lanes.

One driver had minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene.

State troopers closed I-95 northbound in Pittsfield by directing northbound traffic off of the interstate until the road was treated.

Troopers escorted drivers from their cars to high embankment along the road for their safety as cars continued to crash.

Pittsfield Police assisted troopers with closing the interstate.

State police say freezing rain, ice on the roads and drivers going too fast for conditions contributed to the crashes.

