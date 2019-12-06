TAMWORTH, N.H. — A bicyclist suffered several minor injuries Monday afternoon when she and her bicycle were struck from behind by a pickup along Route 41.

Described as light-colored, the truck left the scene without stopping.

State police said they responded to the hit-and-run at about 3 p.m. The injured bicyclist said she was riding north along Route 41 just north of Ossipee Lake Road when she was struck from behind, causing her and the bike to flip over.

According to the bicyclist, the pickup involved was white, silver or gray in appearance. State police said the truck possibly now has damage to its front passenger side bumper, though it's most likely minimal.

The bicyclist was taken from the scene to undergo further evaluation, but police did not say whether she was brought to a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Hawley Rae of Troop E at (603) 223-8838 or (603) 323-3333.